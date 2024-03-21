64°
Latest Weather Blog
United Christian Faith Ministries hosting gun violence awareness events
BATON ROUGE- The United Christian Faith Ministries will host gun violence awareness events. The goal is to touch the community by giving them resources.
"We don't want to just address and put a band-aid over something. We want to be consistently here in the community," says organizer AV Mitchell.
On Thursday, the group will host a night walk to raise awareness against gun violence. The walk will start at 5:30 p.m. from 6117 Cadillac Street.
Trending News
Friday, the group will host Healing Hope, a fun day at the park with food and live music for the community to gather together. This event will be at the same address starting at 6:30 p.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St....
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
-
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
-
Questions remain over owner of land for proposed Livingston Parish subdivision
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...