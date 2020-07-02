90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Unemployment claims up as Louisiana fights COVID-19

2 hours 37 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2020 Jul 2, 2020 July 02, 2020 10:23 AM July 02, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly 22,000 Louisiana residents filed new claims for unemployment last week, the state’s labor department reported Thursday.

The number of initial claims was up from fewer than 20,000 a week earlier. The figures show the continued effects of the fight against the new coronavirus. For the comparable week last year, initial unemployment claims were about 2,206.

The total number receiving unemployment benefits rose above 306,000 last week. For the comparable week last year, that figure was below 18,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days