WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has died, sources told CNN Saturday.

According to CNN, the 79-year-old Scalia died in his sleep during a visit to Texas over the weekend. A conservative Justice, Scalia was the first Italian-American to sit on the nation's highest court.

"He could be belligerent, he was obviously very candid about he felt about things," USA Today reporter Joan Biskupic told CNN. Biskupic also wrote a biography on Scalia. "He loved to call it as he saw it, completely not politically correct. In fact, he prided himself on not being PC on the bench in court."

The U.S. Marshals Service in Washington confirmed Scalia's death at a private residence in the Big Bend area of South Texas.



The service's spokeswoman, Donna Sellers, says Scalia had retired for the evening and was found dead Saturday morning when he did not appear for breakfast.