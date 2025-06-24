U.S. Supreme Court hearing case concerning Louisiana inmate whose head was shaved

COTTONPORT - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up a case regarding a Rastafarian inmate in Louisiana whose dreadlocks were shaved against his will.

Former inmate Damon Landor, who vowed to not cut his hair in honor of his religion, was serving a five-month sentence for drug possession in 2020.

Weeks before his release date, he says guards handcuffed him to a chair and shaved his head. Once he got out, Landor took legal action.