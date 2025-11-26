U.S. Small Business Administration visits Ponchatoula ahead of Small Business Saturday

PONCHATOULA - Regional Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration Justin Crossie visited a small business in Ponchatoula on Wednesday ahead of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29.

Crossie visited Revival Art House, an art gallery home to over 200 local artists.

"Whenever you shop at Revival, you're not just buying art, you're investing in hundreds of local artists who pour their hearts into the things that they create," co-owner Lane Spears said.

According to an American Express Shop Small impact study, small business owners expect nearly 20% of their annual revenue to come from sales on Small Business Saturday alone.

"Small Business Saturday is extremely important to our community. It reminds people that whenever they do shop small, they are directly supporting real people in their community."

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 for consumers to support America's 36 million small businesses, which represent 99% of all businesses in the country. These businesses employ about half of the private workforce.

"Small businesses make up the backbone of our economy, and this is an opportunity for us to show our support and thank them for what they do," Crossie said.