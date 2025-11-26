Latest Weather Blog
U.S. Small Business Administration visits Ponchatoula ahead of Small Business Saturday
PONCHATOULA - Regional Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration Justin Crossie visited a small business in Ponchatoula on Wednesday ahead of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29.
Crossie visited Revival Art House, an art gallery home to over 200 local artists.
"Whenever you shop at Revival, you're not just buying art, you're investing in hundreds of local artists who pour their hearts into the things that they create," co-owner Lane Spears said.
According to an American Express Shop Small impact study, small business owners expect nearly 20% of their annual revenue to come from sales on Small Business Saturday alone.
"Small Business Saturday is extremely important to our community. It reminds people that whenever they do shop small, they are directly supporting real people in their community."
Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 for consumers to support America's 36 million small businesses, which represent 99% of all businesses in the country. These businesses employ about half of the private workforce.
"Small businesses make up the backbone of our economy, and this is an opportunity for us to show our support and thank them for what they do," Crossie said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University President Dennis Shields leaving university
-
LOSFA says START system back online, accounts not involved in cyber attack
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department gives safety tips on cooking Thanksgiving dinner
-
Baton Rouge caterer preps 3,000 pounds of turkey for Thanksgiving orders
-
WBRSO: Person struck by vehicle on La. Highway 1, taken to hospital...