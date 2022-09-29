Fugitive reportedly shot to death in Baker neighborhood Monday morning

Thursday, September 29 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A fugitive was reportedly shot to death after law enforcement tracked them to a neighborhood in East Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed U.S. Marshals were involved in the situation that unfolded on Wisdom Drive, which runs through a neighborhood off Old Baker-Zachary Road. Sources said the suspect was killed, but law enforcement agencies would not immediately say who shot that person.

Witnesses said the fugitive led a task force into the neighborhood after that suspect "got lost." Photos showed a car with several bullet holes at the scene. 

Multiple agencies dodged questions about the shooting Monday, with the U.S. Marshal's Service saying that Louisiana State Police is now investigating what happened. WBRZ has asked LSP for more information on the shooting. 

State Police is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story. 

