64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Contributor for LSU defense to enter transfer portal

2 weeks 11 hours 53 minutes ago Monday, December 08 2025 Dec 8, 2025 December 08, 2025 9:43 PM December 08, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - After two seasons at LSU, defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2.

Breaux played in 24 games for LSU, starting two of those games while totaling 36 total tackles. Breaux, a Ruston native, has two years of eligibility remaining. On3 was first to report the news.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days