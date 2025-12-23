64°
Latest Weather Blog
Contributor for LSU defense to enter transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - After two seasons at LSU, defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2.
Breaux played in 24 games for LSU, starting two of those games while totaling 36 total tackles. Breaux, a Ruston native, has two years of eligibility remaining. On3 was first to report the news.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$900 million in FEMA funding awaits Homeland Security Kristi Noem's approval, according...
-
Police searching for man wanted in Lorraine Street killing
-
At least 5 killed after Mexican Navy plane on medical mission crashes...
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosts Holiday Ham Giveaway at Glen Oaks...
-
LaPlace woman accused of setting house on fire with a child inside
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri
-
LSU basketball survives scare from former Scotlandville star
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45