LSU Women's Basketball leads National Anthem after sound system failed

2 hours 27 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, December 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @KimMulkey

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Basketball team led the crowd in the singing of the National Anthem before their Sunday evening matchup against UNO. 

Head coach Kim Mulkey said it was "Truly a “remember when” moment!"

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry commented on Mulkey's video, saying that he was proud of the team. 

"Love to see this! Not only is @LSUwbkb 10-0, but they are representing their University well everywhere they go. Proud of them and their great leader, @KimMulkey!" he posted on Monday. 

