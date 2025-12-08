LSU Women's Basketball leads National Anthem after sound system failed

Photo: @KimMulkey

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Basketball team led the crowd in the singing of the National Anthem before their Sunday evening matchup against UNO.

Head coach Kim Mulkey said it was "Truly a “remember when” moment!"

Home of the Brave! ????



True leadership shows up in unexpected moments. Today, when the sound system failed, our players stepped up and led the arena in the singing of the National Anthem—and the crowd joined as one. Truly a “remember when” moment! #GeauxTigers ?????? pic.twitter.com/ErZZkGg97x — Kim Mulkey (@KimMulkey) December 8, 2025

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry commented on Mulkey's video, saying that he was proud of the team.

"Love to see this! Not only is @LSUwbkb 10-0, but they are representing their University well everywhere they go. Proud of them and their great leader, @KimMulkey!" he posted on Monday.