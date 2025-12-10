State Police issue endangered/missing child advisory for two Lafayette children

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana State Police asked for help finding two missing, possibly endangered, Lafayette children on Wednesday.

LSP said Isabel Aymond, 12, and Grayson Doucet, 13, went missing from their home around 1 a.m. State Police believe they are travelling on foot.

Aymond is an approximately 5-foot, 98-pound white female with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Doucet is a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, standing around 5-feet-5-inches and weighing about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on where the two children may be should call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or call 911.