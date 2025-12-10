58°
Louisiana Supreme Court justice leaving local bench for federal court
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court announced Wednesday that Judge William J. Crain will move to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
Crain will fill retired Judge Eldon E. Fallon's spot.
"Being confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as a federal judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana is the professional honor of my lifetime," Crain said in a news release. He also thanked President Donald Trump for nominating him and Sen. Bill Cassidy for his support.
Crain had served on the Louisiana Supreme Court since 2019, with previous stops on the First Circuit Court of Appeal and the 22nd Judicial District Court.
