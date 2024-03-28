U.S. Marshals arrest Missouri man in Amite for failing to register as sex offender in multiple states

BATON ROUGE — A Missouri man was arrested in Amite by U.S. Marshals stationed in Baton Rouge for failing to register as a sex offender in multiple states.

Alfred Pridemore, 55, of Essex, Missouri, was arrested Wednesday for not registering as a sex offender following a 2001 conviction for for the statutory sodomy of two children. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, as a Tier 3 sex offender, Pridemore is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The U.S. Marshals office in the Eastern District of Missouri requested assistance March 20 from Marshals in the Middle District of Louisiana in locating Pridemore. By Monday, the Marshals in Louisiana reportedly learned that Pridemore was living in an apartment complex off of LA-16 in Amite.

Two days later, Marshals from the Sex Offender Locate and Arrest Team and Sex Offender Investigations Branch searched the property and found Pridemore hiding in a bathroom. He was then booked into the St. Helena Parish jail as a fugitive from the state of Missouri.

Pridemore reportedly failed to notify law enforcement authorities of residences in Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri. Pridemore is required by law to notify each sex offender registry of his residential status, Marshals added.