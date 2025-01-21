U.S. Highway 190 at Calumet Road closed due to jackknifed 18-wheeler

WESTOVER - The eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 190 is closed at Calumet Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler Tuesday.

Images provided by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office showed the 18-wheeler with its cab turned to the right side while its trailer pointed straightforward in the middle of the road.

WBRSO is assisting Louisiana State Police with the incident.