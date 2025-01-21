16°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U.S. Highway 190 at Calumet Road closed due to jackknifed 18-wheeler

3 hours 37 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2025 Jan 21, 2025 January 21, 2025 7:47 PM January 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WESTOVER - The eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 190 is closed at Calumet Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler Tuesday.

Images provided by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office showed the 18-wheeler with its cab turned to the right side while its trailer pointed straightforward in the middle of the road.

Trending News

WBRSO is assisting Louisiana State Police with the incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days