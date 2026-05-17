U-High and Dutchtown both fall in State Championship

SULPHUR - The final day of the LHSAA Baseball State Finals saw two Baton Rouge area schools fall in their respective championship games. Both U-High and Dutchtown won the first game of their championship series, but both the Cubs and Griffins ended up losing two straight to lose the series.

For U-High, the improbable comeback fell short as the Cubs entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 15-8. U-High put up four runs and had the game-winning run at the plate, but the game ended on a flyout to center field and U-High lost 15-12.

For Dutchtown, the Griffins once again struggled to put up offense against Sam Houston. After being held to one run in game two, Dutchtown was shut out in game three as Sam Houston won 4-0.

ALL SCORES FROM AREA TEAMS:

Division I Non-Select

Dutchtown 0, Sam Houston 4 - Sam Houston wins series 2-1

Division I Select

Catholic 3, Brother Martin 2 - Catholic wins series 2-0

Division II Non-Select

Lutcher 8, Brusly 3 - Lutcher wins series 2-0

Division III Select

Newman 15, U-High 12 - Newman wins series 2-1