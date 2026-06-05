Woman whose BAC was double legal limit arrested on negligent homicide charges after interstate crash

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old woman has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on vehicular homicide charges after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 110 killed her passenger and injured two others, jail records show.

Alaja Smith was booked into the parish jail on Thursday after she was released from the hospital following a May 13 crash near the Governor's Mansion curve.

Police said the crash happened around 12:02 a.m. when Smith was driving north in the southbound lanes when her 2023 Nissan Sentra collided head-on with a 2023 Kia Telluride that was traveling south in the left lane.

Medical records obtained by investigators showed Smith had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.189g% when her blood was drawn four hours later at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She also tested positive for THC.

Police also noted that an open bottle of alcohol was found in the driver's seat of Smith's vehicle.

Smith's Nissan rolled several times before coming to a stop. The Kia's occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the warrant, when police and EMS arrived, Smith had already been removed from the driver's seat. The front right passenger of the Nissan, 23-year-old Raven Williams, was found dead and had to be removed from the vehicle due to crush damage.