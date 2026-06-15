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Two women arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle marijuana into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

3 hours 41 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 10:37 AM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Smith (left). Blade (right)

ST. GABRIEL — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two women on Saturday, accused of attempting to introduce contraband to the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Shermaniqua Smith of Shreveport and 23-year-old Marshayla Blade of Bossier City arrived at the facility for a visit when the contraband was detected during a routine screening. 

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Both women were arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. 

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