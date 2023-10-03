78°
Two weeks remain to submit Louisiana flooding insurance form
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who had damage from last summer's widespread flooding have two weeks to submit the proof of loss form required for a flood insurance claim.
FEMA says more than 29,600 claims have been filed with the National Flood Insurance Program from policyholders affected by the August 2016 floods. Fewer than 135 claims remain to be processed.
The proof of loss form - a sworn statement made by the policyholder that substantiates the insurance claim - is part of the requirement for a flood claim to be processed. Policyholders have until Sept. 1 to submit them, a deadline that has been extended four times since the disaster.
