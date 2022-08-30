Two wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Livingston subdivision

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are seeking two suspects believed to be connected to the burglaries of four vehicles this past weekend.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported two masked subjects and their vehicle were seen on home surveillance early Saturday morning. The two allegedly stole money, electronics, clothing, and jewelry from four separate vehicles in the South Haven subdivision.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.