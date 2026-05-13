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Mother arrested after toddler accidentally shot in back, police say

2 hours 39 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, May 13 2026 May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 2:47 PM May 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after her child accidentally shot a toddler with her gun, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Police responded to a hospital on May 4 after a toddler arrived suffering from a gunshot wound

Kioshia Hills, 29, told police that the gun was in her purse, which was hanging on a closet doorknob when the toddler found it and took the gun out, documents show. Hills' oldest son tried to take the gun away from the toddler, but accidentally shot him. 

The toddler suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Hills faces a second-degree cruelty to juveniles charge. 

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