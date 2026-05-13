BRPD: 45-year-old man arrested for killing 15-year-old boy after teen allegedly stole from vehicles

BATON ROUGE - A 45-year-old man was arrested in the May 7 killing of a 15-year-old boy after the teen allegedly stole from neighborhood vehicles.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday that Montrell Blakes was arrested for allegedly killing Christopher Reyes.

BRPD said Reyes was found shot to death along South Flannery Road near Arlingford Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on May 7.

Arrest documents say Blakes approached Reyes and a friend, asking if Reyes was the one walking around the neighborhood and burglarizing cars. Blakes shot Reyes after Reyes ran away.

Blakes was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Officers noted that Blakes has been previously arrested for domestic abuse, burglary, theft, drug possession and weapons charges.