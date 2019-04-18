72°
Two wanted for armed robbery, stealing vehicle

Thursday, April 18 2019
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

The incident was reported Wednesday at a Check into Cash location on Highway 3089 in Donaldsonville. After the robbery, authorities say the suspects stole a vehicle and left the scene.

The stolen vehicle is described as a red 2014 Kia Forte with tinted windows and a Louisiana license plate YCE227.

Anyone who may have information on this case or may be able to identify this subjects can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

