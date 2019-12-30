Two teens die in single-vehicle crash

ACADIA PARISH – Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, troopers with Louisiana State Police began investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near LA Hwy 91 in Acadia Parish.

The crash took the lives of 19-year-old Kylan Mier and 19-year-old Dante Lacomb, both of Morse.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred while Mier was behind the wheel of a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Lacomb sat in the front passenger seat.

Miers was traveling westbound when he failed to properly negotiate the off-ramp curve at Exit 76. His vehicle ran off the roadway, began to overturn, and struck the LA 91 bridge embankment.

Mier was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Lacomb was not.

The Acadia Parish Coroner's Office pronounced both men deceased at the scene of the accident.

Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

Speed is believed to be the major factor in the crash and police say the fatal incident is still under investigation.