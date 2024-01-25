Two teens dead, one other seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Thibodaux

UPDATE: The driver of the Chevrolet, 16-year-old Tristan Hartman, died at the hospital due to the injuries he sustained, according to Louisiana State Police.

-----

THIBODAUX - A 16-year old died Thursday night after the car he was a passenger in struck a culvert, which also resulted in the driver dying and another passenger sustaining serious injuries Thursday night.

According to state police, Hartman was driving the 2008 Chevrolet Impala at a high speed southbound on LA Hwy 1, and the car traveled off the roadway and struck the culvert head-on. Ashton Newkirk, 16, of Thibodaux, died at the scene.

Another passenger, a 14-year-old, suffered life threatening injuries and are at an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.