Two teens booked on terrorizing charges after lockdown at Dutchtown High

GEISMAR - Two teens were arrested after deputies responded to a false report of a shooting at an Ascension Parish high school Thursday.

School officials say the school was placed on lockdown after receiving a call about a potential active shooter around noon. The sheriff's office said the threat was found to not be credible, and the school gave the all clear around 1 p.m.

The two juveniles, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old, were arrested after they found no evidence of a shooter. Video shared on social media appeared to show a student being taken into custody by deputies inside the school.

The sheriff's officer says the teens were booked into the St. Bernard Parish Detention Center on terrorizing charges.

School officials say a fight also broke out in the gym during the investigation, but that appears to be unrelated to the call.