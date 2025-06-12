Two Tangipahoa Parish men accused of claiming false casino winnings to receive thousands on tax returns

Photo (L to R): Andre Smith and Stanley Brumfield

BATON ROUGE – Two Tangipahoa Parish men face felony theft charges after allegedly scheming to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in state income tax refunds.

Stanley Borone Brumfield of Hammond and Andre Jawaan Smith of Amite were both arrested after Louisiana Department of Revenue investigators say the pair fabricated gambling winnings to falsely claim refunds on the gains.

Smith allegedly submitted withholding tax forms to the Department of Revenue claiming gambling winnings of $741,978, claiming a refund of $17,087.44.

Brumfield allegedly submitted a falsified withholding form claiming gambling winnings of $1.23 million from casinos in Baton Rouge and Tampa, Florida. Investigators say the casinos had no records of the winnings. The refund for Brumfield’s fabricated gambling income was $298,607, the revenue service said.

Brumfield was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted theft, filing false public records and principal to filing false public records. Smith is being charged with filing false public records and theft.

The two arrests come after the May arrest of Todd Ramon Mabry, an Amite tax preparer accused of filing reports with falsified gambling winnings in the name of his clients.