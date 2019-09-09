Two students charged after unloaded gun found at local middle school

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers are facing criminal charges after a firearm was found in one of their backpacks while on school grounds.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the weapon was reported around 11 a.m. at Westdale Middle School on Claycut Road. The sheriff's office said an anonymous student alerted staff.

The gun was found in a 14-year-old's bag. That student said it belonged to another 13-year-old at the school, who said he took it from his home last week. The 13-year-old allegedly threatened another student not to tell anyone about the weapon.

Both 7th graders are charged with illegally carrying of a firearm on a school property, firearm free zone. The 13-year-old is also facing one count of aggravated assault.

The school system says parents are being notified and the students involved potentially face expulsion.