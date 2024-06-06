91°
Two St. Tammany Parish School employees arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
COVINGTON - The Covington Police Department arrested a teacher and a paraprofessional for cruelty to a juvenile after an incident last Tuesday at E. E. Lyon Elementary School in Covington.
According to WWL-TV, a camera inside a classroom captured 44-year-old Catherine Mumphrey and 71-year-old Lauren Brenckle "engaged in what amounted to battery" on a student with disabilities.
Both Mumphrey and Brenckle are no longer school employees and both face a felony charge of cruelty to juveniles.
