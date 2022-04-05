Latest Weather Blog
Two siblings dead after train strikes car near White Castle
WHITE CASTLE - Deputies reported two siblings are dead Thursday afternoon after a train crashed into a truck in Dorseyville near White Castle.
The siblings identified are 41-year-old Byron Henderson and 42-year-old Myra Henderson, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said the train tracks run parallel to LA-1. The crossing did not have warning arms.
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said the wreck happened just after noon Thursday, killing two people. Details are still being released about the White Castle crash.
Another train crash happened earlier Thursday morning along LA-1 just after 9 a.m. The morning crash involved a train and a dump truck. Deputies said no fatalities were reported in connection with the collision, but a person was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital. Acadian Ambulance was on the scene of both crashes.
Investigators noted that the morning crash also occurred at a railroad crossing that did not have warning arms.
