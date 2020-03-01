69°
Two Richland Police officers fired for sexual misconduct

2 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, November 11 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: richlandmspd.com
RICHLAND, Miss. - Richland Police Chief Russell James says two of his officers have been fired for sexual misconduct.
  
Neither of the officers faces charges at this time, and the police department is not releasing their names. Details of the alleged misconduct have not been disclosed.
  
WLBT-TV reports the terminations occurred this week. They were officially terminated Wednesday after the Board of Aldermen met a day earlier to make the decision.
