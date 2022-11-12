51°
Two planes collide during airshow in Dallas

1 hour 12 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, November 12 2022 Nov 12, 2022 November 12, 2022 2:44 PM November 12, 2022 in News
Source: KDFW
By: Associated Press
Photo: KDFW

DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt.

Graphic video: Planes collide during airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport

Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and clouds of black smoke to billow into the sky.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

