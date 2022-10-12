Two people with gunshot wounds found along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found shot along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victims were found in a car on the side of eastbound I-10 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said both victims were rushed to the hospital, and their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooting happened on the 2200 block of 73rd Avenue, more than eight miles away from where the two were found.

This is a developing story.