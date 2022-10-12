87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people with gunshot wounds found along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive

15 hours 13 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, October 11 2022 Oct 11, 2022 October 11, 2022 9:59 PM October 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found shot along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victims were found in a car on the side of eastbound I-10 with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officers said both victims were rushed to the hospital, and their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooting happened on the 2200 block of 73rd Avenue, more than eight miles away from where the two were found. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days