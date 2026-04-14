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EBR deputy struck while helping at Baton Rouge traffic stop; injury described as minor

2 hours 46 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 12:29 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy assisting with a traffic stop on Choctaw Drive on Tuesday sustained minor injuries when the driver abruptly drove off, officials said.

The driver had stopped and opened a door, but then closed the door and drove off, sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Hicks said. The deputy had minor injuries.

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Hicks said law officers were in the area of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street seeking the vehicle driven away.

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