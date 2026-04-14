LDWF launching new website with several new ease-of-access features

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is launching a new website later this week.

LDWF officials said that the site, which debuts on Thursday, will include several new features making it easier to navigate.

Among these features is an enhanced "Contact Us" page with more contacts per division, as well as greater ADA compatibility.

The site's programs and public assistance menu will be the primary hub for aiding and educating hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts, as well as providing educational material on conservation.

A navigational mega-menu will also help eliminate the amount of clicking and scrolling required to navigate the site.

"Much effort has gone into the creation of our sleek, new, modernized website built to better serve the people of Louisiana,'' LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth said. "We want to make it accessible and easy as possible for our sportsmen and women to find what they're looking for when they visit us online, whether it's via their phone, tablet, or desktop.''