80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Residents asked to avoid area surrounding tilting weir behind Gonzales Walmart as crews perform repairs

1 hour 52 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 10:24 AM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Residents in Ascension Parish are asked to avoid the area surrounding a tilting weir as crews perform maintenance on the structure behind the Gonzales Walmart. 

Ascension Parish officials said Tuesday that, until further notice, residents should avoid the area surrounding it on Weber City Road. A tilting weir is used for raising and lowering a body of water by controlling its flow rate. 

Officials did not provide a timeline for the repairs. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days