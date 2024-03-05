61°
Two people shot on Laurel Street near Greyhound Bus Station

2 hours 10 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, March 05 2024 Mar 5, 2024 March 05, 2024 9:12 PM March 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along Laurel Street near the Greyhound Bus Station on Tuesday evening. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the corner of Laurel and North 13th streets. 

The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

