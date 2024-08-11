97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two people in critical condition after Zachary shooting Saturday night

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Two people were injured in a shooting along Old Scenic Highway in Zachary on Saturday night, according to the Zachary Police Department. 

Officials said the shooting happened on Old Scenic near Rollins Road before around 9 p.m. in the Meadow Grove subdivision. The shooting occurred near the entrance in the pool area of the subdivision.

A man and woman were injured and hospitalized; both are in critical condition, although police said the male victim is in "critical but stable condition."

This is an ongoing investigation. The Zachary Police Department is asking any individual with information regarding last night’s shooting to please contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.

