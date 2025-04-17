71°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish boatway reopened after high winds, rising waters closed it for the weekend
UPDATE: The Marvin Braud Boatway has been reopened as of Monday morning. It was shut down due to high winds and rising waters that happened over the past weekend.
---
ASCENSION PARISH - A boatway is being shut down due to high winds and rising waters in the parish.
The Marvin Braud Boatway in Ascension Parish will be closed until further notice due to inclement weather.
Trending News
Parish officials said there was no firm timeline on when the boat way would reopen, but that updates would be posted to the parish's social media.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Guns-N-Hoses fundraiser happening in Hammond to benefit autism awareness
-
Advocates, experts call for action on steps of Capitol on Black Maternal...
-
2une In Previews: Glen Oaks Alumni Picnic
-
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in Denham Springs, family says
-
Two displaced after early morning house fire in Baton Rouge; home total...