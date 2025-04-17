Ascension Parish boatway reopened after high winds, rising waters closed it for the weekend

71°
Monday, April 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: The Marvin Braud Boatway has been reopened as of Monday morning. It was shut down due to high winds and rising waters that happened over the past weekend. 

ASCENSION PARISH - A boatway is being shut down due to high winds and rising waters in the parish. 

The Marvin Braud Boatway in Ascension Parish will be closed until further notice due to inclement weather. 

Parish officials said there was no firm timeline on when the boat way would reopen, but that updates would be posted to the parish's social media. 

