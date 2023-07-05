77°
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting at a convenience store near the corner of Goodwood Boulevard and South Flannery Road on Tuesday evening.
Authorities said the shooting happened at the Save Max near the intersection around 8:15 p.m. One person is in critical condition and the other victim is stable.
No more information about the shooting was immediately available.
