Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard

Wednesday, July 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting at a convenience store near the corner of Goodwood Boulevard and South Flannery Road on Tuesday evening. 

Authorities said the shooting happened at the Save Max near the intersection around 8:15 p.m. One person is in critical condition and the other victim is stable. 

No more information about the shooting was immediately available. 

