Two NASA astronauts to conduct first all-female spacewalk
Two astronauts, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, are scheduled to venture outside of the International Space Station for the first all-female spacewalk.
According to USA Today, the spacewalk is set for Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:50 a.m. ET.
The astronauts will first set their suits to battery power and exit the Quest airlock.
Koch and Meir will replace a faulty power controller on the orbiting spacecraft.
Koch had been scheduled to conduct the first all-female spacewalk with Anne McClain in March, but the two astronauts both required medium-size suits, and there was only one available.
LIVE NOW: Tune in to watch the first #AllWomanSpacewalk in human history! ??????— NASA (@NASA) October 18, 2019
Starting at approximately 7:50am ET, @Astro_Christina & @Astro_Jessica venture into the vacuum of space to replace a failed power controller. Watch: https://t.co/2SIb9YXlRh