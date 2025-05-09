69°
Two more teenage suspects arrested for alleged involvement in deadly Amite shooting
AMITE - Two more teenagers were arrested and booked for principal to involvement in a shooting that left another teenager dead.
The Amite Police Department said 18-year-old Paris Brumfield and 19-year-old Gwendolyn Alexander were arrested for one count each of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to first-degree murder.
This comes after a double shooting that left 18-year-old Jarvis Brister Jr. dead and an unidentified 17-year-old injured.
Nastajaa Williams, 18, was also arrested for the same counts.
No arrests have been made for the proper murder charges and it is not clear how many more people will be charged in the case.
