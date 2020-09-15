Two more arrests made in Roseland trail ride shooting that killed Baton Rouge woman

AMITE – On Tuesday morning, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of 19-year-old Raheem Harold and 27-year-old Raven Warford in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Zion Hutcherson of Baton Rouge on August 6.

>Click here for previous arrests made in connection with this incident<

Hutcherson lost her life while attending a trail ride in Roseland and two others were injured during the incident.

On September 6, Harold was taken into custody in Billings, Montana by the Billings Police Department.

He will be extradited back to Louisiana at a later date, then booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. He's been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Additionally, Raven Warford, 27 of Natalbany, turned herself into authorities on September 8, 2020.

Warford was subsequently booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of Orders of the Governor, One Count of Negligent Homicide and two counts of Negligent Injuring.

Additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Authorities say the case is still an active investigation and anyone with information regarding the events that took place at the trail ride on September 8 is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, 800-554-5245.

Detective Matt Dean is the lead investigator on this case.





