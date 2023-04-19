Two more arrested in Darrow shooting that left high schooler dead

Aaron Landry

DARROW - Deputies arrested two more people allegedly involved in the shooting death of a high schooler from March.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said two more teenagers, 18-year-old Aaron Landry and an unnamed 17-year-old, were arrested Tuesday after the March 12 shooting that left 15-year-old Treylon Brown dead.

Both teens were arrested for principal to first-degree murder, principal to attempted first-degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons, and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property.

The APSO said Tuesday that more arrests were pending.