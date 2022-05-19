90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two men arrested for woman's murder 7 years after she was killed

1 hour 36 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, May 19 2022 May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 3:24 PM May 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HOUMA - Seven years after she was found shot to death, officers have arrested two men suspected of killing a woman and kidnapping two children from her home.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 1, 2015, officers found two young girls in Houma that said they had been kidnapped from their home in Bourg the night before.

The girls told officers the kidnappers shot their aunt, 56-year-old Pamela Johnson. Detectives learned the girls were found in a car that was registered to Johnson.

Deputies traced the registration to Johnson's house in Bourg, where they found her shot to death.

Seven years later, detectives discovered new evidence leading to the arrest of two Houma men. 33-year-old George Earl Robinson Jr. and 40-year-old Shannon Robinson were arrested May 18, 2022, for first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Trending News

Both are being held on no bond.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days