Two killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

ARCOLA - State police identified two men killed in a fiery crash in Tangipahoa Parish Sunday night.

Investigators with LSP Troop L said 30-year-old Reginald D. Williams Jr. of Fluker and his passenger, 30-year-old Quentin D. Pitts of Hammond, were both pronounced dead at the scene just east of Arcolo on LA 10.

State police said around 9:30 p.m. Sunday Williams was driving east on LA 10 when he went into a curve and then left the road, running into a culvert and flipping the his car. Troopers said the vehicle hit a fence post and tree before catching on fire.

Troopers said they believe speed contributed to the crash, and could not tell if the two victims were wearing seatbelts. Blood samples from both men were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.