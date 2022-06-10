73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

6 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, September 14 2015 Sep 14, 2015 September 14, 2015 2:28 PM September 14, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

ARCOLA - State police identified two men killed in a fiery crash in Tangipahoa Parish Sunday night.

Investigators with LSP Troop L said 30-year-old Reginald D. Williams Jr. of Fluker and his passenger, 30-year-old Quentin D. Pitts of Hammond, were both pronounced dead at the scene just east of Arcolo on LA 10.

State police said around 9:30 p.m. Sunday Williams was driving east on LA 10 when he went into a curve and then left the road, running into a culvert and flipping the his car. Troopers said the vehicle hit a fence post and tree before catching on fire.

Trending News

Troopers said they believe speed contributed to the crash, and could not tell if the two victims were wearing seatbelts. Blood samples from both men were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days