79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two killed in early morning crash in St. James

3 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 September 08, 2018 11:16 AM September 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abbie Shull

ST JAMES - Two people were killed in a head-on collision in St. James Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Patrick Miller, 24, of Columbus, Georgia and Raymond Walker, 31, of Martin, Tenessee were both killed along LA 3127 in St. James. Investigators with the Louisiana State Police say Miller crossed the center line on LA 3127 and struck Walker's vehicle head-on around 3:30 a.m.

Trending News

Both Miller and Walker suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office. It is not known at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash, State Police said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days