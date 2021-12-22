63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two killed in collision involving small plane, paraglider

2 hours 5 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, December 22 2021 Dec 22, 2021 December 22, 2021 10:52 AM December 22, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Two people were killed Tuesday morning when a small plane collided with a paraglider outside of Houston, according to CNN.

The single-engine Cessna 208 crashed shortly after colliding with a paraglider outside of Fulshear, just west of Houston.

There was one person aboard the plane and one person using the paraglider; their identities have not been released at this time.

Trending News

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days