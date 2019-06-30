Two killed in accident at Shell platform

NEW ORLEANS - Two workers were killed this morning in an accident at the Shell Auger Tension Leg Platform, 214 miles south of New Orleans in the Gulf of Mexico.

A Shell spokesperson said the incident happened around 9:00 A.M. Sunday during a routine test of lifeboat launch and retrieval capabilities. Another person received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The individual is recovering at a hospital.

The identities of the victim's have not been released.

Shell says there has been no impact to the environment as a result of the accident.