78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two killed in accident at Shell platform

3 hours 15 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, June 30 2019 Jun 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 7:57 PM June 30, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Two workers were killed this morning in an accident at the Shell Auger Tension Leg Platform, 214 miles south of New Orleans in the Gulf of Mexico.

A Shell spokesperson said the incident happened around 9:00 A.M. Sunday during a routine test of lifeboat launch and retrieval capabilities. Another person received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The individual is recovering at a hospital.

The identities of the victim's have not been released.

Shell says there has been no impact to the environment as a result of the accident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days