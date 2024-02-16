Two juveniles arrested in beating death of three-year-old; one adult charged with principal to murder

Terica Scott

BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles, aged 10 and 12, were arrested in the beating death of a three-year-old child Friday evening.

One adult, who was the mother and the aunt to the two suspects, Terica Scott, 26, was charged with principal to battery and principal to second-degree murder. Scott was an acquaintance of the victim's mother. The two juveniles were taken into custody, charged with simple battery and second degree murder and booked into the EBR Juvenile Detention facility.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the three-year-old was brought to the hospital in critical condition with a brain bleed, along with bruises and abrasions to the face and body that were consistent with blunt force trauma. She passed away from her injuries Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Police say eight juveniles ranging from ages 11-months-old to 12-years-old were left unattended for several hours in the residence. Scott repeatedly admitted knowledge of the suspects' violent behavior in interviews.

Scott also was previously arrested for second-degree murder in 2021 and arson in 2022.

Another arrest is forthcoming, according to the EBRSO.