Two injured in Perkins Road shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a gunman, who shot two men in the parking lot of a Little Ceasar’s on Perkins Road around 11 pm Saturday.

The two men told deputies that they were in their car, when another car pulled in front of them, and a person started shooting.

The 9000 block of Perkins Road was shut down while crime scene investigators worked to collect evidence from the scene.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office told News 2 that both victims were shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, and are expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the shooter.