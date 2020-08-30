81°
Two injured in Perkins Road shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a gunman, who shot two men in the parking lot of a Little Ceasar’s on Perkins Road around 11 pm Saturday.
The two men told deputies that they were in their car, when another car pulled in front of them, and a person started shooting.
The 9000 block of Perkins Road was shut down while crime scene investigators worked to collect evidence from the scene.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office told News 2 that both victims were shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, and are expected to be okay.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
