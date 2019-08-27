88°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured in overnight shooting near Somerset St.
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting.
According to BRPD around 11:40 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to an address in the 2000 block of 70th Avenue near Somerset Street for a reported shooting.
Two victims were located. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
WBRZ has reached out for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Here comes the pain: WWE's Smackdown Live comes to Baton Rouge
-
Man remains inside home after Hours-long standoff on Evangeline Street
-
Hours-long police standoff continues on Evangeline Street
-
Two injured in overnight shooting near Somerset St.
-
Local teen in revolving costumes hilariously greets little brother after school each...