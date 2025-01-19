35°
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash on Hoo Shoo Too Road
ST. GEORGE - Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crash Sunday night along Hoo Shoo Too Road.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened at Hoo Shoo Too and Savannah Jane Lane around 5:40 p.m. Deputies said the vehicle hit a ditch but
Officials said one person was in critical condition and another was stable.
Drivers told WBRZ that traffic is backed up for miles in both directions.
No more information was immediately available.
